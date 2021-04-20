Ashley Cain’s daughter returns to hospital for transfusion to prevent internal bleeding

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia has returned to the hospital to undergo another platelet transfusion.

The Ex On The Beach star welcomed his first child with his partner Safiyya back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital earlier this month after the couple were told she was terminal, but she’s since been rushed back to hospital multiple times for platelet transfusions.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Ashley shared a video of his baby girl on her way back to the hospital.

He wrote: “On the way to hospital to get Azaylia’s platelet transfusion. The hospital aren’t treating Azaylia anymore, but we’re able to get a platelet transfusion to help her blood clot and prevent internal bleeding.”

On Monday night, Ashley revealed he had to compress a cold cloth against his daughter’s eyes to reduce discomfort and swelling.

The 30-year-old said: “Every second of the hours on hours doing this is worth it when she opens her eyes even for a few minutes.”

On Sunday, Ashley shared another heartbreaking update amid his daughter’s cancer battle.

He said: “We had another very tough day today. To be honest, every single day is a very tough day. We don’t take Azaylia out of our sight for a single second at the moment, caring for her every need.”

“Today was the first time for days that she has been able to open her eyes. The swelling and the blood in her tears is causing her pain and forcing them to stick and shut. But with relentless care and improvisation we’ve managed to help her see the world again.”

“Even though she doesn’t have much energy, she loved to see her surroundings today and had the loveliest little play time. We even got a smile, which was worth more than anything money can buy.”

“As a parent, it’s the hardest thing in the world to see your child like this, at home with the painful, inevitable fate pending,” Ashley continued.

“For some insane reason though, I still have some crazy belief that she will still be with us next week, the week after that, and the week after that. But we aren’t counting the days right now, we’re just doing our best to make those days count,” he added.

Azaylia was given just days to live earlier this month, after doctors found tumours in her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys.

