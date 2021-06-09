Ashley Cain urges grieving parents to ‘keep fighting’ in emotional post

The Ex on the Beach star is mourning the loss of his daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has urged grieving parents to “keep fighting” in an emotional post.

The Ex on the Beach star is mourning the loss of his baby daughter Azaylia, who passed away in April following a battle with leukemia.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 30-year-old shared a powerful messages to parents who are going through similar heartache.

He wrote: “Azaylia changed my life forever – I will put in blood, sweat and tears every day of my life to help other families and children who are suffering.”

“I will raise money and awareness for childhood cancer but also try to comfort, motivate and inspire parents/families who are going through similar situations. 🧡”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Training is my therapy by being outside and at one with the sky. It is where I have my strongest connection with Azaylia and where I feel she can see me, hear me and be with me,” the reality star explained.

“It is also a way of exerting myself to expel bad energy and release positive endorphins. It keeps my mind as clear as it can be but also keeps me ready and conditioned for some of the great things I want to do for Azaylia’s charity going forward. *Find your therapy* 🙏🏾”

“If their are any parents out there grieving over the loss of their child. I want you to know that your children are in heaven where they can see you, hear you, but also be around you.”

“Don’t give up on yourself, it is important that we stand strong, talk to them everyday and make them proud. We can come together, keep fighting, support each other and do good on this earth… So we can earn our place in heaven, where we will be with our beautiful children again for eternity. 🌈”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

It comes after Ashley shared an emotional video of him riding a bike beside an orange sky.

He captioned the post: “Everyday when I speak to Azaylia I ask her to show me a sign. I feel like when she shows me a sign, I know in my heart that she’s ok and she can hear me. And from her signs, I find my strength.”

“Truth be told, I’ve never seen such beautiful orange skies so often in my life. So to me, that means everything and for a moment in time I have happiness in my heart. The reason I spend so much time outside at the moment running or biking is because I feel like I have a connection with the sky.”

“I truly believe she is watching me, she is with me and she is patiently waiting for me. And once I’ve earned my place in heaven while I’m here on earth, I cannot wait for my final journey, because I’ll be with her again for eternity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Keep lighting the heavens orange baby, keep shining bright. I love you more than words can explain and I promise to keep your name alive, help other children and their families and make you proud until I am with you again. 👼🏼🧡🌅 #AzayliaDiamondCain #LetsGoChamp,” he added.