His daughter tragically passed away in April

Ashley Cain shows off new tattoo tribute to late daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has shown off his new tattoo tribute to his late daughter Azaylia.

The reality star’s eight-month-old baby sadly passed away on April 24, following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old told fans he was getting the tattoo as a reminder to keep going through the pain.

The former footballer got a lion tattooed on his neck, which has a special meaning to himself and his partner Safiyya Vorajee.

The couple often referred to Azaylia as their “lickle lion”.

The 30-year-old also got Azaylia’s name tattooed on the other side of his neck.

Sharing a video of the tattoo process on Instagram, Ashley wrote: “My Angel, My Likkle Lion, My Azaylia. 👼🏼🦁”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Thank you @uzzi_canby & @pash_canby you’ve really created something special. 🙏🏾✨,” he added. “My number 1 forever and always! 🥲🧡 #Azaylia #DaddysGirl.”

The news comes after Safiyya admitted she was at “breaking point” earlier this week, as she struggled to deal with the loss of their baby girl.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is another extreme day for me, I honestly feel at breaking point. I don’t even know what is happening in this world we live in.”

Sharing a photo of her holding Azaylia she wrote: “My world. My heart aches and pounds for you. I feel shattered, heartbroken, And my life feels empty without you.”

“While I had you I felt like I had everything in my arms every day.”

“I feel lost and broken, I miss you my angel. I feel sick to my stomach that I don’t have you.”