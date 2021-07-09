Ashley Cain shows off new tattoo tribute to late daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has shown off his new tattoo tribute to his late daughter Azaylia.
The reality star’s eight-month-old baby sadly passed away on April 24, following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.
Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old told fans he was getting the tattoo as a reminder to keep going through the pain.
The former footballer got a lion tattooed on his neck, which has a special meaning to himself and his partner Safiyya Vorajee.
The couple often referred to Azaylia as their “lickle lion”.
The 30-year-old also got Azaylia’s name tattooed on the other side of his neck.
Sharing a video of the tattoo process on Instagram, Ashley wrote: “My Angel, My Likkle Lion, My Azaylia. 👼🏼🦁”
View this post on Instagram
“Thank you @uzzi_canby & @pash_canby you’ve really created something special. 🙏🏾✨,” he added. “My number 1 forever and always! 🥲🧡 #Azaylia #DaddysGirl.”
The news comes after Safiyya admitted she was at “breaking point” earlier this week, as she struggled to deal with the loss of their baby girl.
In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is another extreme day for me, I honestly feel at breaking point. I don’t even know what is happening in this world we live in.”
Sharing a photo of her holding Azaylia she wrote: “My world. My heart aches and pounds for you. I feel shattered, heartbroken, And my life feels empty without you.”
“While I had you I felt like I had everything in my arms every day.”
“I feel lost and broken, I miss you my angel. I feel sick to my stomach that I don’t have you.”