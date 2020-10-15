Ashley Cain shares update on his baby daughter – amid leukaemia battle

The reality star's two-month-old daughter has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia

Ashley Cain has shared an update on his baby daughter, after she was recently diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a clip of himself cradling Azaylia, as he said: “We go to war every single day baby, we’re still here.”

“We’re still fighting, still battling. This little Princess is doing amazingly well, I cannot believe it. Inspiring me every day giving me positivity and joy every single day.”

“It’s a sad, sad time but I’m taking it step by step and we keep winning them battles and eventually we win the war.”

“I love you Princess,” he added.

This morning, Ashley also shared a sweet video of him dancing with his daughter in hospital.

He wrote: “We dance at home for hours every morning so we’ll dance here for hours the exact same!”

“One of the most important things I’ve learned from this experience and one bit of advice I’d like to pass on to any parent in this situation is… It’s vital to be strong and give your child the homeliest, happiest and warmest experience you possibly can, as that’s the ONLY thing you’re in control off to help your child and your mental health to cope with being their rock EVERY SINGLE DAY!”

Ashley told fans his daughter had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia over the weekend.

The Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, alongside a video of him leaning over his daughter’s crib in hospital.

Ashley wrote: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.”

“I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

“Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!”

“Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP. You CAN and you WILL beat this!” Ashley added.

Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed baby Azaylia Diamond in August.