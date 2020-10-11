Ashley Cain shares update on his baby daughter – after announcing she has ‘rare and aggressive’ form of leukaemia

The reality star and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed baby Azaylia Diamond in August

Ashley Cain shares update on his baby daughter – after announcing she...

Ashley Cain has shared an update on his baby daughter, after announcing that she had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia.

The Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Friday, and returned to the social media platform on Saturday to thank his followers for their good wishes.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all of you guys out there. The love, the support and the prayers, trust me. Me and my daughter are feeling the energy,” he said on his Instagram Stories while cradling baby Azaylia Diamond.

“Baby Azaylia is fighting a horrific uphill battle of leukaemia at the minute but she’s passed the first to hurdles with the first two chemotherapies and she’s okay and she’s well enough to hit the third one and get that out of the way.

“We’re taking things step by step, but she’s a strong little soldier and we’re going to battle this all the way. Aren’t we babe? We definitely are.

“We’re going to come out the other end stronger but we just want to say thank you very much for all the love and support. The positive energy and the prayers working so keep them up.

“Everything that can possibly help, we’re hanging on to at the minute,” he added.

Sharing the devastating news, Ashley wrote at the time: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.

“I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

“Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP. You CAN and you WILL beat this!” Ashley added.

The news comes just two months after the reality star and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed baby Azaylia Diamond in August.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.