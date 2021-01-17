Ashley Cain shares his heartache as his baby daughter’s cancer returns

"Please keep my beautiful daughter in your prayers..."

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter’s cancer has returned.

Back in October, the Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news that his newborn Azaylia Diamond had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia.

The baby his been undergoing treatment in recent months, but sadly she has relapsed.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post, Ashley began with some hopeful news, revealing they had found a donor for Azaylia.

The reality star wrote: “We have finally found a donor for our beautiful little girl! 🥲🙏🏾❤️”.

“It’s hard to put into words how grateful we’re are for everyone that’s supported, shared and registered to be a donor to help save Azaylia’s life. Thank you to EVERYONE! It’s truly overwhelming! ✊🏾”

“However, after Azaylia’s second round of chemotherapy, we were informed that Azaylia had relapsed and her leukemia had returned. 💔 Which highlights how aggressive her cancer is and shows how crucial this transplant will be.”

“It also means she will have to go into transplant with Leukaemia, which is far from what we wanted,” he explained.

“We were also told that because of her age and the aggressiveness of her cancer, she is in the high risk category for transplant complications and the poor risk category for transplant success.

“Hearing that news was absolutely devastating and has made everyday 10x harder for us and hurt even more than it already did! 💔”.

We go into transplant tomorrow for 4 to 9 months and have been told that it’s going to be incredibly tough, that she is going to be very very poorly and it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better! 😔” Ashley admitted.

“But we’re however doing our best to remain strong and positive for our daughter. She made it past the first stage of treatment against the odds and we truly believe that she will do the same this time around!

“She is a fighter, she will do this and we will be by her side every step of the way! 💯✊🏾❤️ LETS GO CHAMP! Please keep my beautiful daughter in your prayers 🙏🏾”.

Taking to the comment section, Love Island star Shaughna Phillips wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the harder the battle, the greater the success! Keep going baby girl.”

Popular influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, commented: “Praying for you all 💖 xxx”, while Charlotte Dawson penned: “Sending all my love & prayers ✨🙏🏼💕”.

The initial diagnosis came just two months after Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed baby Azaylia Diamond in August.