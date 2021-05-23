Ashley Cain shares heartbreaking photos from his baby daughter Azaylia’s funeral

The eight-month-old was laid to rest on Friday

Ashley Cain has shared heartbreaking photos from his daughter Azaylia’s funeral.

The Ex on the Beach star and his partner Safiyya Vorajee laid their baby girl to rest on Friday, after she tragically passed away last month following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the 30-year-old posted a series of photos from the “most difficult day” of his life.

He wrote: “ADC 💎 BEAUTIFUL STRONG COURAGEOUS INSPIRATIONAL FOREVER IN MY HEART 🧡.”

“Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life. Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family, but the entire world. 💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always! 👼🏼,” Ashley added.

Safiyya commented on the post: “The most difficult day I have ever experienced in my life, my heart feels shattered but I’m so so proud of our little girl she is amazing.”

“We gave her the best send off we could and I am so proud of you Ashley you did amazing 🧡🧡🧡 Azaylia’s beautiful daddy 🧡🧡🧡.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Nuneaton in the UK on Friday to pay their respects to Azaylia, who was carried around the town in a white carriage pulled by nine white horses decorated with orange feathers.

