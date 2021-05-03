Ashley Cain shares emotional update following the death of his daughter Azaylia

"The pain of not being able to see my little girl is consuming my whole body..."

Ashley Cain has shared an emotional update following the death of his daughter Azaylia.

On April 25, the Ex on the Beach star and his partner Safiyya announced the death of their eight-month-old baby – who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 31-year-old revealed his daughter inspired him to stay strong even though he feels “far from it”.

He wrote: “Right now, It’s taking everything I have to begin each new day. The pain of not being able to see my little girl is consuming my whole body.”

“So this afternoon, I put on my new running trainers that I bought after Azaylia gained her angel wings. I got them in orange to represent Azaylia and her battle, in the hope they would inspire me to get out and work through the pain.”

“For days I’ve wondered when I would have the strength to put them on and hit the road. The truth is, I don’t feel strong, I feel far from it,” Ashley confessed.

“But in times of weakness, I have come to think… ‘What would Azaylia do?’ She would be strong, she would be courageous and she would get up, get out, and do what is needed to be done. She would push through every challenge with intent and without hesitation.”

“So that’s exactly what I’m going to do! I guess the pain will never fade and things will not get easier, but we will get stronger. 🧡”

On Saturday, Ashley thanked his followers for their support throughout Azaylia’s battle, and for his family now since her passing.

He wrote: “I wanted to take this time to give thanks for all of your love, care and support for Azaylia throughout her battle and still now for us as a family. I am broken and hurting more and more everyday right now.”

“But I made a promise to my daughter that I would keep her name alive by continuing to help other children, adults and their families during their own battles and I will honour that promise until I see her again.”

His partner Safiyya wrote: “The purest love I have ever felt in my life is for you Azaylia. The most incredible girl, my hero, my baby, my inspiration. May god protect you. My guardian angel.”