Ashley Cain shares another heartbreaking update before taking his daughter home from hospital

His baby girl may only have a few days left to live

Ashley Cain shares another heartbreaking update before taking his daughter home from...

Ashley Cain has shared another heartbreaking update, before taking his baby daughter home from the hospital.

Azaylia was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer in October, just two months after she was born.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, doctors have now found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

Last month, Ashley raised over £1 million for Azaylia to have life-saving treatment in Singapore.

Sadly this treatment is no longer possible for the seven-month-old, and Ashley has told fans Azaylia may only have a few days left to live.

Taking to Instagram today, the Ex On The Beach star shared photos of his daughter having her last bath in hospital.

He captioned the post: “Azaylia’s last bath in hospital, before we take her home where she belongs.”

“9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening.”

“Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine… She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort.”

“This is a testament of this little girls strength and the fight she has possessed all of the way through,” Ashley continued.

“She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she’s earned the love and respect of many on the way. The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers!”

“Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better.”

“She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn’t believe possible!”

“The truth is, I don’t know what I will do without you. But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve!”

Ashley concluded his post by writing: “You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers and my heart everyday my princess. YOU’RE MY HERO! DADDY LOVES YOU!”