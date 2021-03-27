Ashley Cain shares another heartbreaking update after baby daughter’s leukaemia relapse

His daughter was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia two months after she was born

Ashley Cain has shared another heartbreaking update, following his baby daughter’s leukaemia relapse.

Azaylia Diamond was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia in October, two months after she was born.

The infant recently returned home to continue treatment as an outpatient, but sadly her cancer has returned and she’s been admitted back to hospital.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the reality star told fans his “heart has been torn to pieces”.

Sitting in his daughter’s hospital room, the 30-year-old said: “Today has been one of the toughest days so far on this journey, that’s the honest truth.”

“To be back in this place, my head honestly… It’s so, so difficult. Such a difficult position to be in.”

Filming Azaylia sleeping in her cot, he said: “My little princess over there, she’s just the most beautiful thing in the world to me and it’s breaking my heart.”

He captioned the post: “It’s literally tearing my heart to pieces.”

Ashley also shared a photo of his baby girl on his Instagram feed, and wrote: “Today has been one of the most difficult days of my life.”

“I feel like my heart is being torn to pieces. But as I’m staring over at my little baby girl in her cot from my hospital bed, I see hope.”

“Hope that I will hang onto, hold tight and use to fight every inch and every second of this fight! 🕊🌈🙏🏾❤️.”

