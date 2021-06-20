Ashley Cain says Father’s Day will be ‘one of the hardest days yet’ following the death of his daughter

Ashley Cain has admitted Father’s Day will be “one of the hardest days yet” following the death of his daughter Azaylia.

The reality star’s eight-month-old baby sadly passed away in April after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Ashley shared a heartbreaking post ahead of Father’s Day – which is being celebrated in Ireland and the UK today.

He wrote: “It was only when my dad rang me yesterday and asked me if I’d like to go round his house for food today because he couldn’t cope with Father’s Day this year, that I realised it was Father’s Day tomorrow.”

“It’s cut me so deep that I never got the chance to have Father’s Day while Azaylia was here with me and I’m already feeling like tomorrow is going to be one of the hardest days yet.”

Ashley also shared a video of his baby girl in hospital to his Instagram feed this morning.

He captioned the clip: “Fathers Day 💔 Last night, I was scrolling through some photos and videos for hours as I couldn’t sleep with today pending… One of the things that I miss the most about Azaylia, is our sleepovers at the hospital.”

“The feeling when I woke up next to her in the morning, drew the blinds and seen her beautiful face with that incredible smile was magical. The fact I’d been gifted another day with the love of my life, when no day was promised, was euphoric and indescribable. ✨”

“First thing, we used to set the tempo for the rest of the day. It was important to start the day off right with positive vibes, good energy and endless amounts of appreciation.”

“Despite what Azaylia was going through, she would ALWAYS greet me with the most overwhelming energy and stunning smile, which gave me all the strength and courage I needed to fuel my mind, heart and spirits through another day battling by her side. 💯”

“Azaylia seemed to be able to lift the spirits of anyone in her presence and especially me because of her sheer strength, great hearted bravery and beautifully bright ora. When I thought I had to be strong for her, it turned out she was the source of my strength.”

“When I thought I needed to be brave for her, she was the reason for my courage. When I thought she needed to see me smiling and positive, she was always my inspiration. & when I thought I needed to give it 100 to fight by her side everyday, she was already giving 120! 🦁”

“If I could pick any 8 months of my life to relive, it would begin on the 10.08.20. Azaylia made the hardest and most devastating time any parent could go through, without question, the BEST days of my life! A time where I’d give up the remaining years of mine in a split second, to experience it with her again. ❤️”

Ashley concluded the post by writing: “Azaylia Diamond Cain – You’re the most amazing daughter any daddy could wish for and I miss you so much.”

“Even though my heart is broken beyond repair, I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy and HONOURED to be lucky enough to to call you my daughter.”

“You changed my life, you saved my life and you MADE my life. I LOVE YOU CHAMP – MY HERO! 👼🏼🧡 #AzayliaDiamondCain #FathersDay #DaddysGirl.”