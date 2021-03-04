Ashley Cain reveals there are ‘very little options’ to help baby daughter amid leukaemia relapse

The infant was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of the cancer just two months after she was born

Ashley Cain reveals there are ‘very little options’ to help baby daughter...

Ashley Cain has revealed there are “very little options” to help his baby daughter amid her leukaemia relapse.

Back in October, the Ex On The Beach star shared the devastating news that his daughter Azaylia Diamond had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of the cancer.

The reality star revealed the infant sadly relapsed last week, finding out the heartbreaking news on the day they left the hospital to resume Azaylia’s treatment as an outpatient.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ashley shared sweet snaps of his daughter, writing: “BABY CAIN ❤️”

“Having my daughter back at home has been amazing. She is happy, she is growing and she is learning new things every day! ⭐️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“This being said, there is still a huge cloud over us because consultants discovered that Azaylia’s leukemia has returned post transplant, which leaves us with very little options going forward.”

“However, our next step is to reduce her cyclosporine medication which is there to regulate her new stem cells, to wake them up and give them a boost in the hope they will fight off the remaining leukemia cells,? which the chemotherapy can’t.”

“We are hoping that we encounter a strong case of GVL (Graft vs Leukemia) and minimal amounts of GVHD (Graft vs Host Disease) in this process. 🤞🏾”

“I am SO proud of how much strength and courage she has shown throughout this journey! & the fact she can always find a smile no matter what she’s going through, is nothing less than unbelievable! 🥲” he added.

Ad

“We go again Likkle Lion 🦁 Please keep Azaylia in your prayers 🙏🏾 LETS GO CHAMP ❤️ “.

Sharing the news of Azaylia’s relapse last week, Ashley shared a video of him, his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee and their daughter walking through the hospital as frontline workers clapped for the baby.

He wrote: “Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness. However, it turned out like most days on this journey; A miracle blindsided by heartbreak! 😢💔”

Ad

“We got told a few days ago that’s Azaylia would be ringing the bell today and coming home with us, as a family to resume treatment 2 days per week as an outpatient.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“However, 10 minutes before the moment we have been praying for over the last 5 months… We got urgently informed that Azaylia’s leukemia had returned.”

“We crumbled and cancelled the celebration as we felt broken and numb to the core before seeing her beautiful face telling us, the show must go on and us then realising how far our little girl has come and how much she deserves this moment.”

“She has battled against the odds, she has overcome every obstacle in her path and she has done it all with remarkable spirit and the biggest smile on her face! 🥲❤️”

“For now we are enjoying precious moments at home until we return to hospital on Friday! Thank you for your support and please keep our beautiful daughter in your prayers! 🙏🏾❤️”