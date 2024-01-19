Ashley Cain reveals the meaning behind his newborn son’s name

Ashley Cain has revealed the meaning behind his newborn son’s name.

The former footballer announced he had welcomed a son yesterday, three years after his daughter’s tragic death.

The 33-year-old shared the name of his son- Aliyas Diamond Cain, which bears quite a similarity to his late daughter Azaylia’s name.

Ashley received a lot of backlash on Instagram under his birth announcement and decided to comment back to explain the thought process behind the name.

The father wrote: “What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all of my uncles first names. The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother,”

“It’s our family name along with Cain, it’s out Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.”

In the post itself, he wrote: ” Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz. I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life, & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too.”

“Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful. 🩵”

Horrified fans commented on the post to let him know their thoughts on the name: “Sorry but calling your son an extremely similar name and using the middle name of your daughter is a huge huge kick in the teeth too poor Saffiya. Very low move.”

Ashley and his ex-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their daughter Azaylia when she was just eight months old in 2021 after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

The couple parted ways shortly after the death of their daughter and announced their split on Instagram.

In April 2022, the former footballer revealed the couple has separated “a few months ago.”

Ashley wrote: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago.”

“This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.”

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday and that we will love, care and support each other forever.”

“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”