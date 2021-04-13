Ashley Cain reveals his daughter Azaylia is losing movement in her face due to tumours

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive" form of leukemia

Ashley Cain reveals his daughter Azaylia is losing movement in her face...

Ashley Cain has revealed his daughter Azaylia is losing movement in her face due to tumours.

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia in October, just two months after she was born.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, doctors have now found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

Ashley and his partner Safaiyya took their daughter home from the hospital on Friday night after being told she may only have days left to live, and have been enjoying precious time with their baby girl.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the reality star wrote: “There’s still so much fight in the LikkleLion. She’s losing some movement on one side of her face as a result of the tumours but she’s still the most beautiful little girl.”

“The fact that she is still smiling and playing is EVERYTHING,” the 30-year-old added.

Sharing a sweet clip of him cuddling Azaylia, Ashley wrote: “Time is passing so quickly. Every second means everything… We fight and we pray for another day. #LetsGoChamp I LOVE YOU.”

Ashley and Safaiyya rushed their daughter back to hospital on Sunday night for a platelet transfusion, after she began bleeding out from the nose.

After returning home with Azaylia following the procedure, Ashley said: “If that can preserve us for another day, another two days, another three days – every day is a blessing at the moment.”