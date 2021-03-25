Ashley Cain reveals his baby daughter has relapsed and there are ‘very few options left’

The newborn was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia two months after she was born

Ashley Cain reveals his baby daughter has relapsed and there are ‘very...

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter has relapsed and there are “very few options left”.

Azaylia Diamond was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of leukaemia in October, two months after she was born.

The infant recently returned home to continue treatment as an outpatient, but sadly her cancer has returned and she was admitted back to hospital.

Sharing the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ashley wrote: “Azaylia’s last day at home! 💔”

“After yesterday’s results we have found out that Azaylia has heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients. We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options.”

“We, along with the consultants have been reaching out globally in the last 24 hours to find a solution to save Azaylia’s life. So far, we have only one potential option that we will be getting confirmation on tomorrow.”

“This will mean that we will be uprooting and leaving the country in a matter of days/weeks to embark on a year long journey to save our beautiful little girl! ❤️”

The Ex On The Beach star added: “Azaylia is such a strong little girl who has fought through every near impossible battle so far and she has done it all with love in her heart and a smile on her face!”

“We pray that we get the right news tomorrow so she can continue fighting for the life that she loves so much! ❤️ Thank you for all your support so far and please keep our little girl in your prayers! 🙏🏾”.

Ashley previously admitted he was living his “worst nightmare” amid his daughter’s health battle, saying: “I would give my life at the click of a finger for her to be ok. Having an illness is a terrible thing, but watching your baby with an illness is a whole other level.”

“It is torture every single day and if I could I would take any punishment imaginable to free her of this,” he added.