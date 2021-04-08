Ashley Cain reveals his baby daughter could only have ‘days to live’ amid leukaemia battle

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter could only have “days to live” amid her leukaemia battle.

Azaylia was diagnosed with the “rare and aggressive” form of cancer in October, just two months after she was born, and was set to undergo life-saving treatment in Singapore.

Taking to his Instagram after being noticeably absent on his social media in the past week, Ashley said: “So last week we had the bone marrow test and the lumber puncture and bloods taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create therapy to save Azaylia’s life.”

“Then we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day to say she’s got two very big tumours on her brain.”

“They also said that the chemotherapy that is usually given to treat leukemia in the spine or the brain will not be available because she has too much pressure with these tumours.”

“If they tried to go through the spinal tap it would kill her. At that point our world came down. Consultants said that they think she’s only got one, two days to live, it could even be that night,” the reality star revealed.

The father-of-one explained that after taking his daughter of her pain medication, she began to perk up, but he faced further heartache today.

“We had a scan yesterday and the results came back today that they found tumours in her stomach and spleen, her lungs and her kidneys as well as the tumours in her brain and the chemotherapy is not working,” Ashley said through tears.

“Her disease is that aggressive that nothing that they are doing, nothing is working. And then to make it worse, consultants got an email from Singapore and because Azaylia is one in a trillion – she literally is she’s so special – but unfortunately so is her disease, so in Singapore they can’t create what they need to treat her leukemia.”

“So that means that we’re going back home and we’re going to try and make our baby as comfortable and we’re going to have as much fun with her as possible.”

“Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet but I think if she did have a voice, she’d want to be at home too. So we’re going to take her home… We’re going to be strong and we’re going to go out with honour.”

“She’s had a tough, tough life since she was 8 weeks old. She’s been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants and I feel like for the last part of her life I just want to take her home. See her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life ever.”

“I’ve been strong the whole way through this but this last week I’ve been numb, numb to the core. I’ve been upset, I’ve been sad, I’ve been depressed, I’ve been heartbroken.”

“But I think right about now, I’ve got to step up more than ever and be stronger than I’ve been the whole time because I’m doing it for her. She needs to see her daddy smiling. She needs to see her mummy smiling.”

“That’s it. Thank you for all the love and support guys honestly. I’m going to go back into the hospital now to take my baby home,” he concluded the emotional video.