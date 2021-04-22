Ashley Cain reveals he’s struggling with ‘pain and depression’ amid his daughter’s cancer battle

The reality star admitted going for runs was his "therapy"

Ashley Cain has revealed he’s struggling with “pain and depression” amid his daughter Azaylia’s cancer battle.

The Ex On The Beach star welcomed his first child with his partner Safiyya back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

After being told their daughter’s cancer was terminal earlier this month, the new parents took her home from the hospital, but she’s been rushed back to hospital multiple times since for platelet transfusions.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Ashley revealed going for runs was his “therapy” during this difficult time.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s been months [since I ran] and the last few days especially I’ve woke up feeling pain, stress and depression that’s been consuming my mind as well as my body.”

“It’s stopped me from doing the things that were second nature to me and I don’t like it. So my go-to is getting up, getting out and getting at it. This is my therapy.”

“I hope when I walk back in my house that I’m going to be the best me that I can be for my daughter. I can give her energy, I can give her commitment, I can give her positivity.”

“Let’s go champ. We’re still in the game,” he added.

After his run, Ashley said: “That was difficult both mentally and physically. And emotionally. It was an emotional 5km. I think I’m ready to go back in now energized, positive, optimistic and determined.”

“I believe, I believe,” the reality star said.

Azaylia was given just days to live earlier this month, after doctors found tumours in her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys.