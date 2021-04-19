Ashley Cain reveals ‘every day is a very tough day’ amid his daughter’s leukemia battle

"As a parent, it's the hardest thing in the world to see your child like this..."

Ashley Cain has revealed “every single day is a very tough day” amid his daughter Azaylia’s leukemia battle.

The Ex On The Beach star welcomed his first child with his partner Safiyya back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital earlier this month after the couple were told she was terminal, but she’s since been rushed back to hospital multiple times for platelet transfusions.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Ashley shared another heartbreaking update on Azaylia.

He wrote: “We had another very tough day today. To be honest, every single day is a very tough day. We don’t take Azaylia out of our sight for a single second at the moment, caring for her every need.”

“Today was the first time for days that she has been able to open her eyes. The swelling and the blood in her tears is causing her pain and forcing them to stick and shut. But with relentless care and improvisation we’ve managed to help her see the world again.”

“Even though she doesn’t have much energy, she loved to see her surroundings today and had the loveliest little play time. We even got a smile, which was worth more than anything money can buy.”