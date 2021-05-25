Ashley Cain reflects on his daughter Azaylia’s ‘devastating but beautiful’ funeral

"The day I buried my daughter, something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy..."

Ashley Cain has reflected on his daughter Azaylia’s “devastating but beautiful” funeral.

The Ex on the Beach star and his partner Safiyya Vorajee laid their baby girl to rest on Friday, after she tragically passed away last month following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 30-year-old shared more heartbreaking photos from the funeral, and wrote: “We shared so many tears, sadness and broken hearts on Friday.”

“The day I buried my daughter, something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. The weight of it it hasn’t really sank in yet, and I don’t know if it ever will.”

“But I do know that I promised to do her proud, channelling her incredible energy every day for the rest of my life. So, despite Friday being the most devastating day any parent could go through, it was also beautiful.”

“We remembered and reflected on how amazing Azaylia was; the love that she created and the pure, positive energy that she possessed throughout. 🦁”

“I would do ANYTHING to bring my little angel back. She meant more to me than life itself and the fact I cannot change what has happened breaks me to pieces. It is something I will carry until the day I hold her in again in paradise.”

“But, for now, I feel proud that we could give her the send off she deserved, a tribute to her short but impactful life… A beautiful life full of colour, strength, song and determination to enjoy every moment, even when dealt the toughest of hands. 🙏🏾”

“Thank you to everyone… Family, friends and supporters that made this day a special day for azaylia. Thank you to all those who came to wave her off,” Ashley added.

“And thank you to everyone who continues to support us throughout this journey. You lift our spirits more than you will ever know, thank you. 🧡”

“Azaylia, we love you and we miss you so so much baby. MY CHAMPION. 👼🏼”

Safiyya also shared photos from the day, writing: “The toughest day of my life, was waking up Friday morning my heart sank 😔it was the day I had to say goodbye to my baby on earth 👼”

“I was scared & heartbroken to say the least. Azaylia deserved to have the most beautiful send off we could give her, and we did that, we celebrated everything she loved because she is watching us, I wanted to do her proud 🧡”

“I did a speech and spoke about how u made me a women, u inspire me everyday Thankyou for teaching me unconditional love and so much more I’m so proud of you Azaylia your mummys hero🧡👼💎”

“I was so nervous but I did the whole day in honour of you Azaylia I knew you was watching and I no you was proud 🧡 We will be together one day for eternity, sleep tight princess mummy loves you with all my heart 🧡.”

“Thankyou to Devall’s for doing us proud and taking care of Azaylia from the day she fell asleep, you have really been an incredible family buisness in helping us organise azaylias day, along with everyone else that made her service beautiful.”

“Thankyou to all family and friends for your continued love and support and Thankyou for everyone that stood by for azaylias final journey you made it beautiful I appreciated everything you all did 🧡🧡🧡 Sweetdreams Azaylia 👼💎🧡,” she added.