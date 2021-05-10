Ashley Cain receives another ‘magical’ sign from daughter Azaylia after ‘painful’ day

"Through so much pain, she’s still bringing me the glimpses of happiness that I need.."

Ashley Cain has received another “magical” sign from his daughter Azaylia, after a “painful” day.

The former Ex on the Beach star is mourning the loss of his eight-month-old baby, who died on April 24 following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 30-year-old shared photos and videos of an incredible orange sunset – in which he spotted his daughter’s face and a heart-shaped cloud.

He wrote: “There is no such thing as good and bad days at the moment. There’s bad and worse.”

“But after another painful day, asking and praying for Azaylia to give me a sign that she’s ok… This happened tonight! 🧡”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“I sat on the grass outside the front of my house at peace and in awe of the beauty in front of me. Not only did she give us an orange sky and a beautiful heart shaped break in the clouds… But she peeped through herself so we could see her beautiful face. 👼🏼”

“I couldn’t have wished for a more magical evening and through so much pain, she’s still bringing me the glimpses of happiness that I need!”

“I cry so much at the moment… But tonight baby, tonight I smile! I LOVE YOU CHAMP ❤️

#AzayliaDiamondCain.”

Azaylia’s mum and Ashley’s partner Safiyya Vorajee also shared photos of the sky, and wrote: “WoW Azaylia I see you 🙏🏽😯 🧡 Everyday is an incredibly tough day, but today was one of my worst days 😢”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

“I have prayed so hard today for a sign from you I gave you mine & you delivered the most incredible visual for me and daddy 🧡.”

“Me and daddy took a moment to appreciate the sky and the beautiful love hearts and angel wings you created along with the letter A! And your beautiful face, I am such a proud mummy, you have filled me right up to the top again Azaylia.”

“Thankyou I love you , you really have made me so happy and smile tonight your my guardian Angel and you have showed that many of times but tonight I no your always here I love you 🧡🧡🧡👼👼👼”.

Ashley commented on the post: “Even now she lifts us up when we need her the most. She is incredible and I feel so blessed to be her daddy. After the day that we’ve had, she still knows how to put a smile on our faces. I love her so much! ❤️”.

