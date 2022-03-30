Ashley Cain announces split from Safiyya Vorajee weeks before the first anniversary of their daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has announced his split from Safiyya Vorajee, just weeks before the first anniversary of their daughter Azaylia.

The former couple’s eight-month-old daughter died on April 25th last year, after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier today, Ashley wrote: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago.”

The Ex on the Beach star continued: “This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday and that we will love, care and support each other [email protected]

“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

Ashley’s statement comes after a source told The Sun: “No one knows how something so tragic can affect a couple, and it’s been incredibly painful for them to make this decision.”

“They will always love and support each other, and still live together, but the romantic side of their relationship has come to an end.”

The sad news comes after the couple shared their hopes to have another baby.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Safiyya said: “I always wanted a brother or a sister for Azaylia.”

“Azaylia is and always will be our child and if she ever has any siblings in the future then she has somebody to sit with and play with. I look at it as beauty.”

“We always wanted Azaylia to have brothers and sisters. I never say never and that would be a beautiful thing for Azaylia to have siblings when the time is right, and things feel natural and organic to do that.”

Safiyya continued: “We can always revisit that at a certain stage when we feel ready to do that.”

Ashley told the publication: “You realise a lot about someone when you’re in the trenches with them and you’re fighting alongside them, going through tough times.”

“It is more than a normal couple can ever imagine going through and I wouldn’t wish it on another couple but now we have been through it, it has embedded a lot of strength between us going forward.”