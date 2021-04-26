Ashley Cain admits his daughter Azaylia ‘saved his life’ in emotional tribute

Ashley Cain has admitted his daughter Azaylia saved his life in an emotional tribute.

On Sunday, the reality star and his partner Safiyya announced the death of their eight-month-old baby, who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram today, the 30-year-old shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter, sharing a photo of him holding her hand.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered 💔 You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride.”

“I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.”

“You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life. I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence.”

“But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe,” the Ex on the Beach star continued.

“Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.”

“You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father.”

“I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity.”

Sharing a quote from the Jungle Book’s song ‘I Wanna Be Like You’, which he used to sing to Azaylia, Ashley added: “Oh, oobee doo, I wanna be like you, I wanna walk like you, Talk like you, too ❤️”

“Azaylia Diamond Cain. Rest In Peace Princess. 10.08.20 – 24.04.21 👼🏼”