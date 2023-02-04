Ashley Benson ‘dating new man’ – after G-Eazy split

Ashley Benson is reportedly dating a new man after her split from G-Eazy.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has been linked to Brandon Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

A source told People magazine that the pair “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley Benson, 33, dating oil heir Brandon Davis, 43: report https://t.co/0l4yYm30t4 pic.twitter.com/AalMNcL0XX — Page Six (@PageSix) February 4, 2023

Ashley and Brandon have bene spotted together numerous times over the past couple of weeks.

The 33-year-old and her rumoured new beau recently joined Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John for a double date in LA.

The pair have also been papped sitting courtside at a basketball game.

Ashley’s new romance comes after she split from her on-off beau G-Eazy.

Ashley Benson’s Reportedly Dating Oil Heir Brandon Davis 1 Year After G-Eazy Split https://t.co/psGMG08CIw pic.twitter.com/tKf3JP1sPF — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) February 4, 2023

Ashley and G-Eazy first started dating back in 2020.

The former couple were last linked at a 2022 Oscars party.

Prior to her relationship with the rapper, the Pretty Little Liars actress dated model Cara Delevingne for two years.