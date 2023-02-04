Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Ashley Benson ‘dating new man’ – after G-Eazy split

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ashley Benson is reportedly dating a new man after her split from G-Eazy.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has been linked to Brandon Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

A source told People magazine that the pair “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley and Brandon have bene spotted together numerous times over the past couple of weeks.

The 33-year-old and her rumoured new beau recently joined Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John for a double date in LA.

The pair have also been papped sitting courtside at a basketball game.

Ashley’s new romance comes after she split from her on-off beau G-Eazy.

Ashley and G-Eazy first started dating back in 2020.

The former couple were last linked at a 2022 Oscars party.

Prior to her relationship with the rapper, the Pretty Little Liars actress dated model Cara Delevingne for two years.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us