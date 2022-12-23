Ashley Banjo announces split from wife Francesca Abbott after 16 years together

Ashley Banjo has split from his wife Francesca Abbott, after 16 years together.

The Diversity star and Dancing On Ice judge announced the sad news in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2015, said their priority would now be co-parenting their two children – Rose, 3, and Micah, 2.

The statement read: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news. Nearly 18 months ago we took the decision to separate.

“After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share this news with others.”

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents,” they continued.

“Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy and happy environment is the most important thing to both of us.”

“Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other.”

“We have always been private with our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone please continue to respect that privacy.”

“We won’t be making any further comment on the situation. Thank you, lots of love, Ash and Chess x.”