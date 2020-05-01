Ashlee Simpson confirms she’s expecting baby number three

We are so happy for her!

Ashlee Simpson has confirmed that she’s expecting her third child.

The pop singer is having another baby with her husband Evan Ross, who she’s been married to since 2014.

Ashlee took to Instagram and shared the exciting news to her followers.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” she announced. “Baby #3.”

Ashlee then encouraged fans to help expectant mothers by donating to a Mom and Baby Support Fund.

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” she wrote.

“Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to congratulate the blonde beauty.

“I couldn’t be happier for my favourite person on the planet!!!,” her sister Jessica Simpson penned.

“Congrats. Another beautiful human being into this world,” one follower commented.

“Yay!!! Congrats beautiful!! ❤️,” actress Ashley Greene wrote.

Ashlee already shares four-year-old daughter Jagger with Evan, and she’s also mum to 11-year-old Bronx from her first marriage to musician Pete Wentz.

