Ashely Cain pays tribute to his late daughter Azaylia on her first birthday

"It breaks my heart every single day to be without her..."

Ashely Cain has paid tribute to his late daughter Azaylia on what would have been her first birthday.

The Ex on the Beach star’s eight-month-old baby died on April 24, following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday night, Ashley wrote: “Going to bed with a heavy heart today as it’s my beautiful baby’s first birthday tomorrow.”

“I could’ve never imagined things would’ve turned out this way and it breaks my heart every single day to be without her.”

“Azaylia meant everything and more to me and she truthfully not only made my life, but she saved my life. She will forever be my baby girl, my angel and my hero and I will always stand by being the best daddy to her I can be.”

“I love you champ,” he added.

The reality star then shared a photo of baby Azaylia sleeping. He wrote: “Goodnight baby, daddy loves you to the stars and back.” It comes after Ashley got tattoo tributes dedicated to his baby girl – a lion tattoo and Azaylia’s name on his neck. Sharing photos of his ink to Instagram, he wrote: “Tribute to my Hero. 👼🏼” “I wanted to get this Lion tattoo to convey the strength, power, bravery and courage of Azaylia and hope that some of these qualities that she possessed in abundance, may also be passed down to me, on my journey through suffering.” “I got told yesterday that Azaylia’s birthday falls on World Lions Day which I couldn’t believe, but also is no coincidence. 🦁 I love you beyond words and miss you so much. 💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)