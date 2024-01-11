Arthur Gourounlian expresses fears for Irish-Armenian daughter Blake after Dublin riots

Arthur Gourounlian has revealed he was heartbroken over the anti-immigration riots that took place in Dublin late last year.

Violent riots broke out in the Irish capital in November, after rumours started circulating that a man who stabbed young school children on Parnell Street was a foreign national.

Arthur, who was born in Armenia, told the Irish Independent: “It’s very emotional. With my story even trying to help refugees, it brings back so many upsetting memories, and it triggers me.”

“When I saw what happened in Dublin, it broke my heart, especially with our baby. She’s Irish-Armenian – is she going to be bullied? But you can’t live your life like that.

“It was very hurtful when I saw what happened. I was really upset, but that is not Ireland, Ireland is incredible and beautiful.”

The 43-year-old shares daughter Blake with his TV presenter husband, Brian Dowling.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in September 2022, and Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

Arthur has previously told how he and his family were forced to flee their home country when he was 12, amid a war with Azerbaijan.

The family sought asylum in Belgium, where Arthur trained as a hairdresser before he pursued his dream of becoming a dancer.

Arthur first met his now-husband Brian at a London nightclub back in 2002, and they dated on-and-off for four years.

After splitting for some time, the couple rekindled their romance in 2011, and tied the knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel four years later.

Over the years, the couple have lived in the US and UK for periods of time – but they’ve now settled in Ireland with their daughter Blake, and are hoping to give her a sibling.

Brian, who shot to fame after winning the second series of Big Brother in 2001, is now a full-time host on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show.

Meanwhile, Arthur is a judge on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, which returned to our screens last weekend.