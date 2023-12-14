Arsenal footballer Jorginho announces his engagement to Irish singer Catherine Harding

Jorginho Frello has announced his engagement to Irish singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

The Arsenal footballer, 31, proposed to the Tipperary native, 32, surrounded by red roses and candles, while being serenaded by a violinist.

Sharing photos of the moment they got engaged, the couple wrote on Instagram: “Meu amor ♾️ ♥️💍.”

They also shared a slick video of the proposal, alongside the caption: “The next chapter in our story 📖💍❤️.”

The couple were first linked in 2020, when The Sun reported that they were expecting a baby together.

Later that year, the pair welcomed their now three-year-old son Jax.

It’s believed Catherine started seeing the Brazilian sports star following the breakdown of his marriage to Natalia Leteri.

Jorginho, shares two children, Vitor and Alicia, with Natalia – who he split from in 2019.

Meanwhile, Catherine is also mum to her eight-year-old daughter Ada, whom she shares with Hollywood actor Jude Law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Harding (@cat_cavelli_)

The singer, who hails from Tipperary, fell pregnant back in 2014 just a few months into her brief romance with Jude.

Catherine put her music career on hold after welcoming their daughter, but decided to give it another shot in 2020 by signing up for The Voice in the UK.

She appeared on the show under the name Cat Cavelli, and was mentored by Olly Murs.

The songstress ended up reaching the knockouts round, but failed to win the competition.