Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80

Tributes have poured in on social media

Kendra Becker | Editor
Jessica Walter has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

The actress, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, died on Wednesday at her home in New York City.

In a statement, her daughter Brooke Bowman told Deadline: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica.”

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.”

“While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

A host of fans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Jessica, who has been dubbed an “icon”.

