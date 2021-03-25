Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80

Tributes have poured in on social media

Jessica Walter has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

The actress, best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, died on Wednesday at her home in New York City.

In a statement, her daughter Brooke Bowman told Deadline: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica.”

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.”

“While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

A host of fans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Jessica, who has been dubbed an “icon”.

Rest in Peace Jessica Walter x pic.twitter.com/6YgY7Y6QGC — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) March 25, 2021

jessica walter was the funniest woman on tv for nearly 20 years! an absolute master of her craft pic.twitter.com/7MmXAFh5Jd — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) March 25, 2021

jessica walter. an icon pic.twitter.com/xAIEV8GDQT — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) March 25, 2021

Rest In Peace, Jessica Walter. Here – she talked about her favorite Arrested Development scenes…

pic.twitter.com/TEvg514jCd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like ‘Play Misty For Me’ just made the comic genius of her turn in ‘Arrested Development’ even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

RIP Jessica Walter, who had the best press conference answer of all time. Cheers.🍸🍸

😢 pic.twitter.com/sljomU0HiY — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 25, 2021

RIP to Jessica Walter, an absolute legend. If I made a list of my 10 favorite line deliveries she’d be responsible for over half of them. Thanks for the laughs <3 pic.twitter.com/UGgBt5BO47 — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was the funniest woman alive and I have just the clip to prove it — RIP. pic.twitter.com/u7uJH1hcuQ — Scott Thomas (he / him / his) (@OGScottieT) March 25, 2021

RIP to Jessica Walter aka Lucille Bluth. One of the funniest characters of all time. Lucille Bluth shined brighter than any other character in her scenes on Arrested Development. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/mql0cQ5KnF — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 25, 2021