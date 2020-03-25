Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund

The money will help get critical supplies to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.

The 72-year-old sent the proceeds in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The former California Governor revealed his donation in an Instagram post to his 20 million followers.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” he wrote.

“This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Arnold also encouraged his fans and followers to donate to the cause too.

“I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can step up to support these heroes,” he stated. “Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

The GoFundMe page for the Frontline Responders Fund has already raised $3.3 million.