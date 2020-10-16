Armie Hammer claims he hasn’t seen his children ‘in several months’ as he files for joint custody

The actor announced his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers back in July

Armie Hammer has claimed he hasn’t seen his children “in several months”, as he filed for joint custody of his two kids.

The actor’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is currently living in the Cayman Islands with their daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3 – while Armie remains in Los Angeles.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the actor has requested Elizabeth to return to the U.S. with their two kids, so they can arrange a custody schedule.

Elizabeth filed for divorce from Armie on July 13, 2020, seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children.

In the documents, Armie’s lawyers state: “As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control.”

“Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

In the filing, Armie also claimed: “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed.”

“Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October. It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”

“I believe we are both good, loving parents, and I have tried to be patient as I know that this a stressful time for all of us who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.”

“I have no doubt that Elizabeth and I both want what is best for our children. But I have not seen our children since July and I miss them deeply,” he added.

Armie announced his split from Elizabeth back in July, after 10 years of marriage.

The actor confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the couple in happier times.

He wrote: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” he added.