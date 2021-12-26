Armed intruder arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle as the Royal family celebrate Christmas

An armed intruder was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

According to Sky News, the Metropolitan Police were alerted to a security breach at around 8.30am, and a 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Police officials have not confirmed what the weapon was, but The Mail on Sunday has reported that the man was armed with a crossbow.

The Queen is celebrating Christmas with the Royal family at Windsor Castle this year, after cancelling her plans to spend the festive season in Sandringham.

In a statement, Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police.”

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.”

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public,” she added.

Prince Charles and Camilla are among members of the Royal family who spent Christmas with the Queen this year.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall walk to Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel this morning. They will join the Queen – who remained in Windsor Castle – for Christmas today. Pics by @ArthurJEdwards pic.twitter.com/vyKedxrPem — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) December 25, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to spend Christmas Day with their three children in Norfolk, and were joined by members of the Middleton family.

The news comes after the Queen paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April, during her Christmas Day address.

The British monarch said there was “one familiar laugh missing” from their family, as she acknowledged his passing in her speech.

The Queen said: “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.”

“But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.”

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him,” she continued.

“But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”