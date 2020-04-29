Ariana Grande rumoured to star in the next season of popular TV series

This is so exciting!

Ariana Grande is rumoured to star in the next season of American Horror Story.

The season 10 cast, which includes Macauley Culkin, was announced back in February.

However, fans believe show creator Ryan Murphy has signed Ariana as a new addition, after he followed her on Instagram this week.

Ryan’s decision to follow Ariana is particularly poignant, as he only follows one other person on Instagram – his husband David Miller.

This won’t be the first time Ariana has worked with Ryan, as she played Chanel #2 in his comedy/horror series Scream Queens back in 2015.

Macaulay Culkin was announced as the lead actor for season 10 of AHS back in February.

The anthology series focuses on different characters and locations every season, but certain actors have appeared on the show since it’s 2011 debut – including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

