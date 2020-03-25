Ariana Grande’s new ‘mystery man’ has finally been identified

Ariana Grande’s rumoured new boyfriend is believed to be real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Last month, the singer raised eyebrows when she was spotted kissing a “mystery man”, and now TMZ have confirmed his identity.

According to reports, Ariana and Dalton have been seeing each other for a few months now, and they seem to be quarantining together in LA.

A host of fan accounts have pointed out that Dalton’s tattooed wrist appears in a photo Ariana posted of her dog Toulouse.

Finally, last night Ariana posted several stories on instagram where Dalton is clearly seen. In the one he pets Toulouse, you can get a glimpse of an offering bowl he has, as posted by his brother Dakota. pic.twitter.com/DHdqupUyyA — ~M (fan account) (@letmeluvme) March 22, 2020

The songstress also shared a photo of Dalton playing video games, but didn’t show his face in the picture.

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood he works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Ariana had been single since she called time on her romance with Social House singer Mikey Foster last year.

Before she started seeing Mikey, the brunette was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018.

But sadly their romance didn’t last long as Ariana called off their engagement in October 2018.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.