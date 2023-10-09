Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez linked to famous actress – just days after finalising their divorce

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez has reportedly been spotted “packing on the PDA” with a famous actress, just days after finalising their divorce.

The former couple settled their divorce proceedings last week, seven months after they split in February.

The real estate agent, 28, has since been linked to Maika Monroe, 30.

On Sunday night, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi uploaded a photo from a source that claimed Dalton and Maika were seen kissing at Jumbo’s in Hollywood on Saturday.

The source said: “Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe at Jumbos last night PACKING on the PDA.

“They were very friendly and both introduced themselves. They would look around to see if anyone was looking then continue to make out in front of everyone.”

The actress was previously in a longterm relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

The pair started dating in 2017, but sparked rumours they had split last year.

The news comes amid Ariana’s rumoured romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The songstress was linked to the Broadway star shortly after her split from Dalton hit headlines in July.

Ariana and Dalton finalised their divorce on Friday, October 6.

According to Page Six, Ariana is giving Dalton an upfront payment rather than paying monthly spousal support, which was a better financial arrangement for him.

The agreement also reportedly gives Dalton continued 24-hour security because Ariana wants him to live a safe and private lifestyle in the aftermath of their split.

It was previously reported that the singer requested the couple’s prenup be honoured – the specifics of which haven’t been revealed.

However, Ariana previously requested that any community property from the marriage be divided, per the prenup.

A source told TMZ that the estranged couple, whose date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, took their time to iron out the details of their separation and settle.

They added there’s no hard feelings between Ariana and Dalton, explaining: “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton in May 2020 – and he popped the question in December that same year.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021, and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion.

Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Pete Davidson, and dated Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.