Ariana Grande teases the launch of her own beauty brand

Ariana Grande has teased the launch of her own beauty brand.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself upside down with her head in a TV, tagging new account @r.e.m.beauty.
R.E.M. is one of the songs from Ariana’s album Sweetener. The bio for the Instagram account reads: “loading…”
Beauty guru Angel Merino, best known by his social media handle mac_daddy, commented on the post: “TAKE ALL MY MONEY!!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽 ”
Stylist Mimi Cuttrell wrote: “WOW WOW WOW YAY YES,” while makeup artist Kale Teter penned: “Yessss okay ready 😍 📺”
According to Page Six, Ariana’s company Thunder Road, Inc. filed to trademark a range of products under the R.E.M. Beauty name – including eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner and brow gel.
The 28-year-old also filed applications for specific products names that contain lyrics to some of her hit songs – including “Flourishing Volumizing Mascara,” “At the Borderline Eyeliner” and “Midnight Shadows.”
Fans can sign up to find out more about Ariana’s upcoming business venture here.