We can't wait for this!

Ariana Grande teases the launch of her own beauty brand

Ariana Grande has teased the launch of her own beauty brand.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself upside down with her head in a TV, tagging new account @r.e.m.beauty.

R.E.M. is one of the songs from Ariana’s album Sweetener. The bio for the Instagram account reads: “loading…”

Beauty guru Angel Merino, best known by his social media handle mac_daddy, commented on the post: “TAKE ALL MY MONEY!!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽 ”

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell wrote: “WOW WOW WOW YAY YES,” while makeup artist Kale Teter penned: “Yessss okay ready 😍 📺”

According to Page Six, Ariana’s company Thunder Road, Inc. filed to trademark a range of products under the R.E.M. Beauty name – including eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner and brow gel.

The 28-year-old also filed applications for specific products names that contain lyrics to some of her hit songs – including “Flourishing Volumizing Mascara,” “At the Borderline Eyeliner” and “Midnight Shadows.”

Fans can sign up to find out more about Ariana’s upcoming business venture here.