Ariana Grande shares the first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito last weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from her special day, Ariana wrote: “5.15.21 🤍”.

The bride stunning in a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang, completing the look with a veil and diamond drop earrings.

Speaking about their wedding day, an insider told E! News: “Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever. They always wanted an intimate ceremony.”

“They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting.”

The source said the wedding “was always in the cards for summertime”, so they had the event in Ariana’s back garden over the weekend – which was decorated white hundreds of white flowers.

“It was beautiful but not over the top,” the insider added. “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”