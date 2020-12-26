Ariana Grande shares festive snaps with fiancé Dalton Gomez

The singer announced her engagement last week

Ariana Grande has shared festive snaps with her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent just last week, with the couple celebrating Christmas together on Friday.

The happy couple posed by a Christmas tree in a sweet snap, and celebrated the festivities with Ariana’s brother Frankie and his boyfriend Hale Leon, her mother Joan, and close pals Doug Middlebrook and Mo.

Sharing snaps to Instagram, the 27-year-old captioned the post: “merry :)”

Ariana and Dalton first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

Sharing news of their engagement last week, the singer shared a series of sweet snaps with her beau, including a photo of her stunning ring.

The chart-topping star captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood the real estate agent works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Ariana was famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018, which ended in October that same year.

