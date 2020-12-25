The hospitals are close to the singer's heart

Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to hundreds of hospital patients in Manchester

Ariana Grande sent Christmas presents to hundreds of patients in hospitals in Manchester this week.

According to Sky News, the 27-year-old sent a range of gifts and Amazon vouchers to patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

On Christmas Eve, one of the hospitals shared photos of their patients holding gifts from Ariana on Facebook.

The hospital wrote: “We are extremely grateful to Ariana Grande for thinking of our young patients this Christmas.”

“It means so very much to us that the hospital is close to Ariana’s heart and that she has chosen to spread festive cheer by donating vouchers, toys and gifts for our patients.”

Both hospitals are close to Ariana’s heart, as they treated victims of the Manchester Arena attack back in 2017.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a device after Ariana’s concert at the Manchester Arena – killing 22 people, and injuring over 100.

After the attack, the singer returned to the city to visit some of the injured in hospital, and she also hosted a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families.

The One Love Manchester concert took place on June 4, 2017, and huge stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry performed at it.

Ariana and her fiancé Dalton Gomez also donated presents to patients at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles this week.

The UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital shared the news on Instagram, and thanked the couple for their generosity.

They wrote: “Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA Mattel Childrens Hospital (@uclamch)

“Their generosity saw to it that our kid’s holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries.”

“Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season,” they added.

The news comes just days after Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton in a sweet post on Instagram.