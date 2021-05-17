Ariana Grande secretly marries fiancé Dalton Gomez

The pop singer is officially a married woman

Ariana Grande secretly married her fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot at her home in Montecito, California in front of less than 20 guests.

The singer’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine, and said they “couldn’t be happier”.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” they said.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ was first to report the news on Monday.

The 27-year-old announced her engagement to Dalton, who works as a real estate agent, in December.

The couple first sparked romance rumours last February.

Three months later, Ariana confirmed their relationship in the music video for her hit song Stuck With U.