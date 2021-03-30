Ariana Grande reveals she’s joining The Voice as a brand new judge

Ariana Grande has revealed she’s joining The Voice as a brand new judge.
The 27-year-old will appear on season 21 of the NBC series, replacing Nick Jonas as a coach.
Announcing the news on social media, Ariana told fans: “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!”
Ariana added: “@nickjonas we will miss you.”
The Grammy-winner is a huge fan of the show, and performed her hit song ‘Into You’ on the programme back in 2016.
In a statement, the singer said: “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time.”
“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”