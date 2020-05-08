Ariana Grande reveals she BANNED Carole Baskin from appearing in music video for charity single

Looks like Ariana is Team Joe Exotic

Ariana Grande reveals she BANNED Carole Baskin from appearing in music video...

Ariana Grande has revealed that she banned Carole Baskin from appearing in the music video for her new charity single with Justin Bieber.

Ariana and Justin finally released their new song ‘Stuck With U’ this morning, and proceeds from the single will go towards scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before they released the single, the pop duo asked fans and celebrity friends to record clips of them dancing along to the song’s instrumental track, so they could appear in the music video.

A host of famous faces sent in clips – including Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, who recently rose to fame by appearing in Netflix’s controversial Tiger King series.

Before releasing the official music video, Justin shared the clip that Carole had sent in, which shows her dancing with her husband.

But Carole’s clip didn’t end up making the final cut for the music video, as Ariana wouldn’t allow it.

Replying to Justin’s tweet, Ariana told fans: “for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”

Although Carole didn’t make the final cut, a host of other celebrities did – including Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Bublé, and multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

