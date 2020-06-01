Ariana Grande joins protestors in LA over George Floyd death

She is the latest celebrity to publicly support the cause

Ariana Grande took part in protests in LA this weekend – over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by police.

The popstar is the latest celebrity to use her platform to support those standing up against racism all over the world.

Taking to Twitter the Thank U, Next singer pled with social media users and news media to share the peaceful protests going on in the US – as violent riots and looting has had the most coverage so far.

“hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage,” she wrote.

“all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.”

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

“cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,” she added.

Wearing a white masks and an oversized jumper, Ariana took to the streets with a ‘black lives matter’ cardboard sign.

Ariana was spotted by fans during protests, with many taking to Twitter to share photos.

Ariana Grande is in the streets with the people to protest for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/mDZzNNQUbP — ARIANA SHADY FACTS (@spillaristea) May 31, 2020

Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J Cole and Michael B Jordan are protesting in the streets for their people. Our celebs can’t even tweet about Collins Khosa, Petrus Miggels, Adane Emmanuel and Sibusiso Amos who were murdered by the SANDF. pic.twitter.com/G7DDCOdKpS — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) May 31, 2020

ariana grande at the protest!!! we need more celebrities with a huge plataform raising their voices and fighting for what’s right #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vfxxfs1T0k — 𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨 (@greekjupiter) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile both Chrissy Teigen and Harry Styles are pledging money to bail out protesters who are getting arrested throughout the US.

Hollywood A-listers have been using their platforms to support the cause this week, with stars including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Beyonce and Halsey all demanding change.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.