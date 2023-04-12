Ariana Grande issues statement addressing fans’ ‘concerns’ about her body

Ariana Grande has issued a statement addressing fans’ “concerns” about her body.

In recent weeks, fans have pointed out the singer’s weight and claimed that her face has changed over time.

The 29-year-old hit back at the suggestion, saying that people were comparing her current body to the “unhealthiest version of my body”.

Beginning her statement, Ariana said: “I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it.”

“But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she continued. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

“I think we should help each other work towards just being safer and keeping each other safer.”

Ariana continued: “I also just want to say: one, there are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

“And personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

The 29-year-old explained that she was “on a lot of anti-depressant” and “drinking on them,” adding that she was “eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy…”

Admitting that the younger version of her body was unhealthy, Ariana said: “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. That’s the first thing, healthy can look different.”

“You never know what someone is going through so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with,” Ariana continued.

“You’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in,” adding: “By the way, I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now, this is my face, these are my eyes, so don’t freak out about that now too please, oh my God.”

“Sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything.”

“I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending you a lot of love.”