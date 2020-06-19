Ariana Grande ‘boycotting’ Starbucks to support black-owned coffee shops

The singer recently unfollowed the beverage giant on social media

Fans of Ariana Grande are convinced that she is “boycotting” Starbucks, and choosing to support black-owned cafés instead.

The 26-year-old, who was previously an ambassador for the beverage giant, recently unfollowed the company on social media – after they came under fire for their clothing policy.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ariana recently shared a snap of a beverage from a coffee shop called South LA Cafe.

Celia Ward-Wallace, who owns the cafe with her husband Joe, has since revealed that the store has gained thousands of followers on Instagram.

Speaking to The Sun, Celia said: “Sales were steady in the last couple weeks because many have been supporting black-owned businesses lately with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“But Ariana’s post has boosted sales. We’re so grateful she ditched Starbucks and came to support us.”

“In her case, she has the privilege of celebrity. And with her influence, she can speak to millions of people around the world.”

“So I’m very grateful she chose to support us. Black Lives Matter is a movement we fight for all our lives, it’s not a fad for us,” she added.

Fans believe Ariana unfollowed Starbucks after the company faced backlash over their clothing policy.

After Starbucks shared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, Buzzfeed published an internal memo which stated that workers were not allowed to “wear buttons or pins that advocate a political, religious or personal issue” amid ongoing protests.

Fans believe the pop star has dropped the coffee chain as a result.

I love Ariana Grande so much, she’s buying from black/POC owned businesses everyday instead of that overpriced Wack ass Starbucks… be more like her pls ‘n thanks <3 pic.twitter.com/atHcRGOrq1 — ✰ MELS | bIm ✰ (@CITVOFSTARS) June 16, 2020

the way ariana grande unfollowed starbucks and is supporting black owned coffee shops speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/ZlwcG69F6J — 𝔲𝔫𝔤𝔬𝔡𝔩𝔶 𝔞𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔫 ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿 (@aidensghostin) June 16, 2020

After receiving backlash online, Starbucks reassessed its policy and announced last week that it had amended it so employees could publicly support Black Lives Matter.

The chain also announced that it had designed a T-shirt with a graphic that supported the movement.

