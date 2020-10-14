Home Top Story Ariana Grande announces new album dropping this month

The popstar has sent fans wild since sharing the news

Sophie Clarke
Ariana Grande has announced a new album dropping this month.

The popstar has sent her fans into a frenzy since sharing the news, with her last album ‘thank u, next’ breaking multiple streaming records upon release last year.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote: “i can’t wait to give u my album this month”.

Ariana teased a new track called “Nasty” back in March, and fans have recently been speculating that new music was coming soon – circulating the hashtag #AG6isComing in recent weeks.

In February, the 27-year-old shared a teaser of what appeared to be nine songs in a since-deleted tweet – revealing she had written the tracks since being home.

Last month, Ariana also teased fans with a short clip of new music, captioning the post, “brb.”

UMMMMMM???

A post shared by TheGrandeRoom (@thegranderoom) on

Reacting to the news of her upcoming album, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “2020 sucked…. and then came Ariana”.

Another tweeted: “queen single handedly coming to save 2020 #AG6iscoming”

