Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater take MAJOR step in relationship

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have taken a major step in their relationship.

The Wicked co-stars were first romantically linked in July and have since both filed for divorce from their respective partners.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple were spotted on a dinner date with Ariana’s father Ed Butera, and a friend in New York City – a rare sighting of the pair together.

An insider told the outlet: “They had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favourite Italian restaurant.”

The source also said that the group went to see Slater in his new Broadway musical, Spamalot.

The source continued: “They love to support each other in their work… when she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can.”

Ariana filed for divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez back in September.

The singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ethan reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay in July.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old filed to legally end his marriage on Wednesday, July 26.

It’s unknown what Ethan listed as the reason for their separation in the paperwork which was filed in New York.

Ethan has been married to Lilly, who he shares a son with, since 2018, but they have since separated.