Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seen together for the first time since respective divorce filings

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been seen together for the first time since their respective divorce filings.

In photos obtained by Deuxmoi, the couple are seen linking arms while walking around Disneyland.

The Wicked co-stars were papped from behind while waiting in line for a ride.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted at Disney World in Florida pic.twitter.com/Be24SXxC7V — Arianaslatestnews (@Arianascurrentn) September 26, 2023

It comes less than a week after Ariana filed for divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez.

Earlier this month, the singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ethan reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay in July.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old filed to legally end his marriage on Wednesday, July 26.

It’s unknown what Ethan listed as the reason for their separation in the paperwork which was filed in New York.

Ethan has been married to Lilly, who he shares a son with, since 2018, but they have since separated.