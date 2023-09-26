Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seen together for the first time since respective divorce filings

Ariana pictured with Ethan (middle)
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been seen together for the first time since their respective divorce filings.

In photos obtained by Deuxmoi, the couple are seen linking arms while walking around Disneyland.

The Wicked co-stars were papped from behind while waiting in line for a ride.

It comes less than a week after Ariana filed for divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez.

Earlier this month, the singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Ariana and Dalton

Meanwhile, Ethan reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay in July.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old filed to legally end his marriage on Wednesday, July 26.

It’s unknown what Ethan listed as the reason for their separation in the paperwork which was filed in New York.

Ethan has been married to Lilly, who he shares a son with, since 2018, but they have since separated.

Ethan and Ariana
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us