Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalise their divorce – seven months after split

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have finalised their divorce.

News of the couple’s split broke back in July.

On September 18, the singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Court records seen by Page Six show the settlement was filed on Friday, October 6.

According to the outlet, Ariana is giving Dalton an upfront payment rather than paying monthly spousal support, which was a better financial arrangement for him.

The agreement also reportedly gives Dalton continued 24-hour security because Ariana wants him to live a safe and private lifestyle in the aftermath of their split.

It was previously reported that the singer requested the couple’s prenup be honoured – the specifics of which haven’t been revealed.

However, Ariana previously requested that any community property from the marriage be divided, per the prenup.

A source told TMZ that the estranged couple, whose date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, took their time to iron out the details of their separation and settle.

They added there’s no hard feelings between Ariana and Dalton, explaining: “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

The news comes amid Ariana’s rumoured romance with Ethan Slater.

According to TMZ, the songstress struck up a romance with her Wicked co-star, who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical. Sources have claimed they’ve been dating for several months, but didn’t start seeing each other until after Ariana split from her husband Dalton. Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton in May 2020 – and he popped the question in December that same year. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021 and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion. Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Pete Davidson, and dated Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.