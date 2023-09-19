Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

News of the couple’s split broke back in July.

On Monday, the singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

A source told TMZ that the former couple took their time to iron out the details of their separation and settle.

They added there’s no hard feelings between Ariana and Dalton, explaining: “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

The news comes amid Ariana’s rumoured romance with Ethan Slater.

According to TMZ, the songstress struck up a romance with her Wicked co-star, who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical.

Sources have claimed they’ve been dating for several months, but didn’t start seeing each other until after Ariana split from her husband Dalton.

Ariana is set to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, while Ethan will star as Bog.

Ethan is well-known in the Broadway scene, and landed a Tony Award nomination for his role in the stage production of SpongeBob Squarepants.

The singer’s split from Dalton hit headlines earlier this year, after TMZ reported that they had secretly split in January.

The former Nickelodeon star married the realtor in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito on May 15, 2021.

While Ariana and Dalton reportedly remain friends and “talk on the phone regularly”, a source told the outlet that their marriage is over.

The news broke earlier this month, and eagle-eyed fans later spotted that she has deleted all photos from her wedding from Instagram.

Insiders have claimed that Ariana’s fame took a toll on their marriage, especially having to be accompanied by security in public.

TMZ reported that the “differences” in their lifestyles led them to grow apart.

It has also been reported that Dalton has been dating other people in recent months, and that the singer has no issue with him moving on.

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton in May 2020 – and he popped the question in December that same year.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021 and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion. Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Pete Davidson, and dated Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.